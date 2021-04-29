Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with child pornography possession: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 3:07 pm
A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation. Global News

A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on Thursday executed a search warrant at a Cameron Street residence where various electronics were located and seized.

Read more: Man arrested in Peterborough police online investigation into child sexual exploitation

Christopher Graham, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court later Thursday in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

