Peterborough man charged with child pornography possession: police

A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on Thursday executed a search warrant at a Cameron Street residence where various electronics were located and seized.
Christopher Graham, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
The accused was held in custody and will appear in court later Thursday in Peterborough.
The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
