Ontario Provincial Police investigating human remains found in Wellington County

Wellington County OPP say human remains have been found south of Mount Forest.

Officers responded to a report of the remains being found in the bush in a rural area on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPP said the investigation is being headed up by its Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

An autopsy is scheduled to try and identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety, however this is the second time in two weeks that human remains have been found in the county.

OPP said remains were also found on April 21 in a forest in the Township of Guelph-Eramosa, but they haven’t provided an update since the discovery was announced.

Global News has reached out to a Wellington County OPP spokesperson for more information.

