Canada

Ontario Provincial Police investigating human remains found in Wellington County

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 5:02 pm
OPP say human remains have found in Wellington County. View image in full screen
OPP say human remains have found in Wellington County. Don Mitchell / Global News

Wellington County OPP say human remains have been found south of Mount Forest.

Officers responded to a report of the remains being found in the bush in a rural area on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police find human remains in the woods north of Guelph

OPP said the investigation is being headed up by its Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

An autopsy is scheduled to try and identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety, however this is the second time in two weeks that human remains have been found in the county.

Police respond to armed break-in just outside of Guelph

OPP said remains were also found on April 21 in a forest in the Township of Guelph-Eramosa, but they haven’t provided an update since the discovery was announced.

Global News has reached out to a Wellington County OPP spokesperson for more information.

