Crime

Ontario Provincial Police find human remains in the woods north of Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 4:41 pm
An OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say human remains have been found in the woods just north of Guelph.

Police responded to report that a hiker found some items just off of Wellington Road 30 on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: 2 arrested after OPP seize $145,000 in drugs in Puslinch

Officers searched the area and found what appeared to human remains.

Ontario Forensic Pathology Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario were called in and confirmed the remains as human.

Police said an autopsy is being performed to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Read more: ‘It’s just mean’ — Autism services building in Fergus, Ont., tagged with R-word

OPP added that it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

No other information was provided, but OPP said more details would be provided when it becomes available.

