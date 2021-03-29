2 arrested after OPP seize $145,000 in drugs in Puslinch, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say $145,000 in drugs have been seized in Puslinch, Ont., and two people are facing charges.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Friday morning at an address on Wellington Road 34 in the township south of Guelph.

Police said they found cocaine, heroin, morphine and magic mushrooms along with $30,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

OPP added that Guelph police carried out a search warrant at an address in the city as well that was related to the investigation.

Pierre Andre Thibault, 50, of Puslinch, has been arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession.

Warren Efting, a 35-year-old man from Guelph, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

OPP added that anyone who has tips about drug trafficking can call 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.