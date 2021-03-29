Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after OPP seize $145,000 in drugs in Puslinch, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 10:25 am
OPP say over $145,000 in drugs have been seized at an address in Puslinch, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP say over $145,000 in drugs have been seized at an address in Puslinch, Ont. OPP / Supplied

Wellington County OPP say $145,000 in drugs have been seized in Puslinch, Ont., and two people are facing charges.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Friday morning at an address on Wellington Road 34 in the township south of Guelph.

Read more: ‘It’s just mean’ — Autism services building in Fergus, Ont., tagged with R-word

Police said they found cocaine, heroin, morphine and magic mushrooms along with $30,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

OPP added that Guelph police carried out a search warrant at an address in the city as well that was related to the investigation.

Pierre Andre Thibault, 50, of Puslinch, has been arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths

Warren Efting, a 35-year-old man from Guelph, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Read more: 2 arrested after cannabis, magic mushrooms seized from Peterborough home

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

OPP added that anyone who has tips about drug trafficking can call 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphCocaineDrug BustDrug TraffickingGuelph NewsHeroinwellington county opptraffickingMagic mushroomsMorphineDrug trafficking arrestPuslinch Ontario

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers