Police respond to armed break-in just outside of Guelph

Wellington County OPP say two men are in custody following an armed break-in just outside of Guelph early Wednesday.

Officers were called to a vacant address near Highway 7 and Jones Baseline just before 3 a.m. for reports of a break and enter in progress.

It was reported that two men were inside the home and one was armed with a handgun, police said.

OPP, along with Guelph and Halton police, set up a containment area while tactical and canine units conducted a search.

Police said one man was found nearby and taken into custody, while the other was located a few hours later and arrested.

OPP added that a gun has not been found.

Highway 7 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

