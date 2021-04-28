Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police respond to armed break-in just outside of Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 10:34 am
OPP say two men have been arrested following an armed break-in near Guelph.
OPP say two men have been arrested following an armed break-in near Guelph. File

Wellington County OPP say two men are in custody following an armed break-in just outside of Guelph early Wednesday.

Officers were called to a vacant address near Highway 7 and Jones Baseline just before 3 a.m. for reports of a break and enter in progress.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police find human remains in the woods north of Guelph

It was reported that two men were inside the home and one was armed with a handgun, police said.

OPP, along with Guelph and Halton police, set up a containment area while tactical and canine units conducted a search.

Police said one man was found nearby and taken into custody, while the other was located a few hours later and arrested.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPP added that a gun has not been found.

Read more: 2 arrested after OPP seize $145,000 in drugs in Puslinch

Highway 7 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle' Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle
Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphBreak And EnterGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsBreak Inhalton policewellington county oppHighway 7 Guelpharmed break inhighway 7 opp

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers