Woman killed, 2 injured in highway crash near Three Hills, Alberta

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 2:45 pm
A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a highway crash near Three Hills on Wednesday.
A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash in Three Hills County on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 27 at Range Road 251 at 10 a.m., after a two-vehicle crash.

Read more: 1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in central Alberta highway collision

EMS said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. One man was flown to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries, and the second man was taken to Red Deer in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Drivers were being advised to expect delays in the area, and choose an alternative route, as traffic was being rerouted at range roads 244 and 252, RCMP said.

