Education

Educators, advocacy groups raise alarm about Ontario’s online learning plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario school boards are required to provide virtual learning option in September' Ontario school boards are required to provide virtual learning option in September
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario school boards are required to provide virtual learning option in September.

Ontario education unions, advocacy groups and parents are raising concerns about a government plan to offer an online learning option for the next school year.

The groups say they are worried the government is considering establishing a permanent online learning stream.

They argue that change would divert funds from in-person learning and weaken the public education system.

Read more: Ontario government reveals virtual school option for 2021-22, funding plan

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced yesterday that online learning would be offered during the next school year amid continued uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

He also said the province has committed to “consulting” on providing an online option going forward.

Annie Kidder with advocacy group People for Education says a permanent change to the education system shouldn’t be made during a crisis.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario families weigh in on remote learning' COVID-19: Ontario families weigh in on remote learning
COVID-19: Ontario families weigh in on remote learning
© 2021 The Canadian Press
