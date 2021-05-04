Menu

Rollover prompts traffic tie-ups on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 6:55 pm
A rollover on Deerfoot Trail caused traffic backups on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A rollover on Deerfoot Trail caused traffic backups on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

A rollover on Deerfoot Trail caused traffic delays on the busy Calgary thoroughfare on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on southbound Deerfoot Trail just north of the 8 Avenue N.E. overpass, EMS said.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle rolled and landed on its roof. One adult was injured, but in stable condition, according to EMS.

Trending Stories

One other vehicle was involved in the crash, but there were no injuries reported among the occupants.

Traffic was backed up along southbound Deerfoot Trail until just before 5 p.m.

