Rollover prompts traffic tie-ups on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

A rollover on Deerfoot Trail caused traffic delays on the busy Calgary thoroughfare on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on southbound Deerfoot Trail just north of the 8 Avenue N.E. overpass, EMS said.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on SB Deerfoot Tr south of 16 Ave NE, blocking the right lanes. Expect long delays in the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/qOsO6eobr5 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) May 4, 2021

The vehicle rolled and landed on its roof. One adult was injured, but in stable condition, according to EMS.

One other vehicle was involved in the crash, but there were no injuries reported among the occupants.

Traffic was backed up along southbound Deerfoot Trail until just before 5 p.m.

CLEAR: The traffic incident on SB Deerfoot Tr south of 16 Ave NE has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) May 4, 2021