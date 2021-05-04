Rollover prompts traffic tie-ups on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

A rollover on Deerfoot Trail caused traffic delays on the busy Calgary thoroughfare on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on southbound Deerfoot Trail just north of the 8 Avenue N.E. overpass, EMS said.
The vehicle rolled and landed on its roof. One adult was injured, but in stable condition, according to EMS.
One other vehicle was involved in the crash, but there were no injuries reported among the occupants.
Traffic was backed up along southbound Deerfoot Trail until just before 5 p.m.
