New Brunswick expands vaccine eligibility to people 50+, young people with chronic conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick has opened its vaccine eligibility for people aged 50 or older, as well as people over the age of 16 who have at least two chronic conditions.

“If you are now eligible, I urge you to make an appointment today and don’t wait,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

“By taking the vaccine, you will be helping to save lives, prevent illness, and protect our health-care system.”

Eligible New Brunswickers can make an appointment through a local pharmacist or their regional health authority, Russell said.

As well, the province reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday: one each in Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3, and Zone 6. All are directly related to travel.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 141 active cases of COVID-19, with six people in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care. Russell said 850 people are currently in self-isolation.

On Monday, the province announced its 38th COVID-19 death: a person over the age of 90 in the Edmundston region.

Vaccination plan

In an email, Shawn Berry, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said the province received 33,560 doses of vaccine last week and more than 15,000 doses are being delivered to community pharmacies this week.

“There’s a direct link between the number of vaccines that we receive and the number that can be administered,” he said.

“For example, the week of April 19, we received 22,230 doses of vaccine. Following that, last week we distributed 23,400 doses and over the past seven days there have been 27,418 doses reported to us as administered.”

Berry said the federal government has plans to send in more vaccine doses in the coming weeks, and the province expects to be able to offer vaccination to every eligible New Brunswicker by the end of June.