New Brunswick reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, another death

New Brunswick is reporting the death of someone over the age of 90 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) relating to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 38.

The province said the person was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

15 new cases

New Brunswick also reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There’s one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are also three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region). One case is under investigation, one case is travel related and the other case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The province said five other cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Three of the cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and two are travel-related.

Three cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). All three are contacts of a previously confirmed case and are linked to the outbreak at Pavillon Beau-Lieu.

One other case is in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). Both cases are travel related.

University of New Brunswick update

The province said residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence are to be tested again Monday.

So far, all test results from this residence have been negative. If Monday’s test results are all negative, their isolation could be lifted as early as May 5.

Residents and staff of Magee House were tested Sunday, and public health is awaiting results. The isolation period for Magee House individuals who have tested negative throughout the process could end May 8.

Restrictions on access to the University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus, as well as to St. Thomas University and NBCC Fredericton, were lifted on May 2.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,954. Since Sunday, eight people have recovered for a total of 1,773 recoveries.

There have been 38 deaths, and the number of active cases is 142. Six patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit.

On Sunday, 1,339 tests were conducted for a total of 295,822.