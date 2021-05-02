New Brunswick reporting 37th COVID-related death

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is confirming its 37th death connected to COVID-19.

According to Public Health, the person was aged 80-98 and a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls.

The special care home, which is in Zone 4 (Edmundston), has been experiencing an outbreak.

The resident died in hospital.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I wish to share my deepest sympathies with the family and friends of this person,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, in a news release.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell offered her condolences, as well.

“This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and we must continue to do everything in our power to slow the spread of the virus.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and we must continue to do everything in our power to slow the spread of the virus."

Six new cases

The province reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

One case is in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving a person aged 20-29. That case is under investigation.

One case is in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving a person in his or her forties. That case is a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

Three cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involve two people in their forties, and one person aged 50-59. All three people are contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) involves someone in his or her sixties and is travel-related.

There are currently 137 active cases and five people are hospitalized. Two of the hospitalized patients are in an intensive care unit.

Updates on George Street Middle School and UNB residence in Fredericton

Public Health has identified a number of students and staff from George Street Middle School in Fredericton who had to take a second COVID-19 test this weekend. The results will be available by end of Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, families will be contacted Sunday evening to discuss plans for learning.

Meanwhile contact tracing has been finished for all residents and staff of Magee House and Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residences at UNB’s Fredericton campus.

1:33 New cases in Fredericton are linked, according to Dr. Jennifer Russell New cases in Fredericton are linked, according to Dr. Jennifer Russell

Those who live in the buildings are required by Public Health to self-isolate, due to an outbreak.

“Access to these two buildings will remain restricted,” the province notes.

Essential services and restricted access to the campus, as well as St. Thomas University and NBCC Fredericton, will be lifted Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

Faculty, staff and students will be able to access the campus “in accordance with the university’s approved operational plan.”

Multiple exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 4 (Edmundston region):

Story continues below advertisement

Legresley Esso, 15 Notre-Dame Rd, Kedgwick on Tuesday, April 27 between noon and 12:30 p.m.; on Friday, April 30 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

between noon and 12:30 p.m.; on between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and on 1 between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Irving, 272 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin, on Wednesday, April 28 between noon and 12:30 p.m.

between noon and 12:30 p.m. Bonichoix, 4 Camille Rd., Kedgwick on Wednesday, April 28 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; on Thursday, April 29 between 11 a.m. and noon; and on Saturday, May 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; on between 11 a.m. and noon; and on between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Familiprix, 116A Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick on Thursday, April 29 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Boutique du Dollar 12345, 116B Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick on Saturday, May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Ameublement Milix, 344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin, on Saturday, May 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Rossy, 344 Canada Rd. Unit K, Saint-Quentin, on Saturday, May 1 between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Shoppers Drug Mart, 320 Elmwood Dr., Moncton on Thursday, April 29 , between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

, between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Papa John’s Pizza, 555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe on Thursday, April 29, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Public Health has also identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 1:05 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:24 a.m.