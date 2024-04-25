Campaign based on ‘shock value’ seeks to raise awareness of syphilis across Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

A campaign is up and running across Kingston, Ont., and the surrounding region to raise awareness surrounding a sexually-transmitted infection (STI).

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington public health unit moved forward with the campaign which seeks to talk about how and where syphilis can be spread. In a presentation to the health board on Wednesday, nurse Julie Sousa detailed how the spread of the infection has resulted in an increase over the years.

The region now has double the rate of infections compared to the rest of the province, she said.

“We have noted a steady rise in cases of syphilis. We started to notice the (rise) in 2021, but it was really in 2022 when we really started to see a huge increase in numbers,” Sousa said in an interview with Global News.

“With these rates here at KFL&A, we know that they mirror provincial and federal trends. It’s not like KFL&A is a hotspot, per se, but we have a high testing rate. We are reporting a high number of cases, and we are reporting appropriately.”

The campaign is currently in its first phase, with Sousa saying some of the posters created can be seen on some city buses. These photos depict an illustration of someone’s mouth which Sousa said is to “alert people to the possibility that oral sex is a potential risk for people.”

Another image that she said can be seen is of an illustrated fetus with writing that highlights the importance of getting tested during pregnancy.

Other posters, however, are a little more explicit with one depicting a woman’s genital areas covered with a flower. Another is of an illustration of bare buttocks covered by a door, with the words, “Don’t let syphilis sneak through your back door.”

The explicitness of these photos falls under the campaign’s goal of leveraging shock value, Sousa added.

“I think with the general public, we would really like to create a culture where it is destigmatized. Where (we) promote screening and we do promote a follow-up of symptoms,” she said.

These particular posters are set to be targeted to an audience with an average age of 30 to 34 years, said the nurse. They would be going up on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, as well as a dating app called Grindr.

Some Kingstonians, however, felt that the posters fell short of their role in getting more people tested or raising awareness as a whole.

“I think it’s a good visual but it’s not giving enough information about the actual numbers, the rates. I feel people would be more serious about it if they saw the numbers,” said Kyra Bough.

Rachel Mack also shared the same sentiment, stating that a poster won’t do as much compared to something like educating people about getting tested for the disease.

“I feel like testing is something that has to start a young age and kind of more with the educational system, bringing them up on that,” she said.

“Most people are aware of the risk and a poster probably won’t remind them.”

But for Lisa Silva, the posters are a great way to get the conversation going around STIs. She noted that in talking about something like syphilis, it’s expected that certain parts of a body will be highlighted.

“I don’t think we should shy away,” she said.

Sousa noted that there are mechanisms in place to ensure that the posters do not reach an unintended audience including those who are underage.