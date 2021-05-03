Manslaughter conviction upheld for Alberta woman who said she acted in self-defence

Send this page to someone via email

A southern Alberta woman who stabbed her common-law partner to death has been unsuccessful in having her conviction overturned.

Vanessa Poucette killed Brennon Twoyoungmen during an argument in Morley, west of Calgary, in October 2016 and was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of probation.

She admitted to stabbing Twoyoungmen, and the sole question at trial was whether she had acted in self-defence.

The trial heard that Poucette was in a long-term and abusive relationship with the victim.

Poucette’s lawyers argued before the Alberta Court of Appeal that there were a number of errors in the trial, including the judge failing to properly consider the self-defence test and whether Poucette was a victim of battered woman syndrome.

The judges found the appeal was without merit.