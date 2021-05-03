Menu

Crime

Manslaughter conviction upheld for Alberta woman who said she acted in self-defence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2021 2:37 pm
A file photo of the Court of Appeal of Alberta. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Court of Appeal of Alberta. CREDIT: https://albertacourts.ca/ca

A southern Alberta woman who stabbed her common-law partner to death has been unsuccessful in having her conviction overturned.

Vanessa Poucette killed Brennon Twoyoungmen during an argument in Morley, west of Calgary, in October 2016 and was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of probation.

She admitted to stabbing Twoyoungmen, and the sole question at trial was whether she had acted in self-defence.

Read more: Alberta woman sentenced to 8 years after guilty plea in partner’s 2014 shooting death

The trial heard that Poucette was in a long-term and abusive relationship with the victim.

Poucette’s lawyers argued before the Alberta Court of Appeal that there were a number of errors in the trial, including the judge failing to properly consider the self-defence test and whether Poucette was a victim of battered woman syndrome.

The judges found the appeal was without merit.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
