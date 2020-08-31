Menu

Crime

Alberta woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in partner’s 2014 shooting death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2020 12:11 pm
Deborah Doonanco appears in court in St. Paul, Alta. Oct. 18, 2016.
Deborah Doonanco appears in court in St. Paul, Alta. Oct. 18, 2016. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

An Alberta woman who was granted a new trial by the Supreme Court of Canada has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her domestic partner.

Deborah Doonanco, who is 58, was initially found guilty of second-degree murder, arson and interfering with human remains after Kevin Feland’s body was found in her home in Glendon, Alta., in May 2014.

Read more: Alberta woman found guilty in husband’s death ineligible for parole for 13 years

She was sentenced to life in prison, but appealed her conviction to the Alberta Court of Appeal, which dismissed it.

A dissenting opinion by one of the three judges gave Doonanco automatic leave to go to the Supreme Court, which granted an appeal in February.

Read more: Supreme Court grants Alberta woman new trial in husband’s death

An agreed statement of facts says that the relationship between Doonanco and Feland was characterized by abuse.

A joint submission by the Crown and defence lawyers is recommending an eight-year sentence, with four years of credit for time served.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
GlendonKevin FelandDeborah DoonancoDeborah Doonanco new trialglendon deathDeborah Doonanco manslaughterDeborah Doonanco trialKevin Feland death
