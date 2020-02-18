Menu

Canada

Supreme Court grants Alberta woman new trial in husband’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 2:03 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 2:05 pm
Deborah Doonanco appears in court in St. Paul, Alta. Oct. 18, 2016.
Deborah Doonanco appears in court in St. Paul, Alta. Oct. 18, 2016. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

An Alberta woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband and setting her home on fire will get a new trial.

The Supreme Court of Canada is allowing an appeal in the case of Deborah Doonanco.

Her lawyer, Brian Beresh, says the court has decided that Doonanco’s trial was unfair in a number of ways and that the only remedy is a new trial.

One of the concerns was the Crown’s failure to produce an expert report on the subject of battered woman’s syndrome.

READ MORE: Former teacher on trial for 2nd degree murder; defence to argue battered women’s syndrome

Doonanco was found guilty in November 2016 of second-degree murder, arson and interfering with human remains in Kevin Feland’s death.

READ MORE: Former Alberta teacher convicted of murdering husband granted bail

Feland’s body was found in her home in Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in 2014.

Story continues below advertisement
Former Alberta teacher guilty of murder in common-law partner’s death
Former Alberta teacher guilty of murder in common-law partner’s death
