Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been put on leave following what the team says are “concerning allegations” about him.

“Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind, and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us,” the club said in a statement.

The Canucks have retained “external expertise” to help with an independent investigation into the issue, the statement added.

The allegations, which have not been proven in court, first emerged on social media and in an interview with Glacier Media.

Vancouver police have yet to comment on whether they are investigating.

The Canucks drafted Virtanen, 24, sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canucks are scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. PT, Saturday. Earlier in the day, the club postponed its pre-game media availability at the last minute.

More to come…

4:15 Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener – Jan 21, 2021