Crime

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen put on leave amid ‘concerning allegations’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 1, 2021 2:40 pm

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been put on leave following what the team says are “concerning allegations” about him.

“Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind, and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us,” the club said in a statement.

Read more: ‘We’re here to win’: Canucks not settling for moral victories after COVID outbreak

The Canucks have retained “external expertise” to help with an independent investigation into the issue, the statement added.

The allegations, which have not been proven in court, first emerged on social media and in an interview with Glacier Media.

Trending Stories

Vancouver police have yet to comment on whether they are investigating.

The Canucks drafted Virtanen, 24, sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Canucks are scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. PT, Saturday. Earlier in the day, the club postponed its pre-game media availability at the last minute.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener' Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener
Frontline workers sing national anthem at Canucks home opener – Jan 21, 2021
Vancouver CanucksCanuckssexual misconductJake Virtanencanucks allegationsjake virtanen suspendedshotgun jakevirtanen allegationsvirtanen leave

