Weather

Frost advisory in place for London-Middlesex; overnight low set to dip to -1 C

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 30, 2021 5:40 pm
Frost advisory in place for London-Middlesex; overnight low set to dip to -1 C - image View image in full screen
ARNO BURGI/DPA/AFP via Getty Images

London-area residents are being advised to cover up their plants with the overnight low expected to dip just below the freezing mark, prompting widespread frost advisories.

The overnight low is expected to fall to around -1 C around 5 a.m., according to the latest Environment Canada forecast. Factoring in the wind chill, it will feel more like -5 C. The average low for this time of the year is around 3.8 C.

Frost advisories are in effect in several areas across southern Ontario, in particular along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The frost advisories come in addition to a special special weather statement which has also been in place across much of southern Ontario throughout the day as a result of strong winds.

Issued around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the most recent special weather statement said that strong northwesterly winds were expected to continue for several more hours, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h expected.

The windy conditions resulted in downed tree limbs and some minor, scattered power outages over the course of the afternoon Friday.

A fallen tree knocked down a hydro line along Quebec Street between Princess Avenue and Elias Street around 2:30 p.m., resulting in Quebec Street being closed to traffic for a period of time.

Meanwhile, in south London, a twitter user posted that the gusty winds had toppled the sign belonging to the Days Inn and Knotty Pine Restaurant on Wellington Road, located across from White Oaks Mall.

Trending Stories
The toppled Days Inn/Knotty Pine sign on April 30, 2021. View image in full screen
The toppled Days Inn/Knotty Pine sign on April 30, 2021. Courtesy @CybertronBeast via Twitter

Elsewhere, Middlesex OPP tweeted that a downed tree took out hydro wires along Vanneck Road between Hedley Drive and Thirteen Mile in Middlesex Centre, knocking out power to area residents.

The outage did not appear on Hydro One’s outage map around 5 p.m.

The gusts are expected to die down into Friday night, but windy conditions are also expected Saturday.

Forecasters with the national weather agency say London will see sun early Saturday turning cloudy near noon with a 40 per cent chance of late afternoon showers and a high of 13 C.

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected Saturday morning as well as Saturday evening, according to Environment Canada.

Saturday night will see partly cloudy conditions and a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of thunderstorm overnight into Sunday and a low of 12 C.

