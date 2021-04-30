London’s overnight parking ban lifted until November

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners can once again park personal vehicles on most city streets overnight without having to register for a special pass starting Friday night.

The annual ban, a restriction of the Consolidated Traffic and Parking By-law, is only in effect from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Overnight parking is allowed on most city streets but parking is still restricted in front of fire hydrants, on boulevards or front lawns, or on specific streets identified by signage.

A full list of where parking is not allowed can be found online.

Vehicles also cannot park on city streets for longer than 18 hours at a time.

The city also says the exemption does not apply to commercial motor vehicles, mobile homes or trailers which have their own regulations.

This is the second year of a longer exemption, after council approved changes to the street parking ban in March 2020.

Previously, overnight parking was barred from Labour Day to Victoria Day.