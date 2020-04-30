Menu

Canada

Overnight parking ban for London, Ont., drivers lifted as of April 30

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 30, 2020 6:52 pm
Londoners will no longer need a pass for overnight parking from Apr. 30 to Nov. 1, according to the city.
The City of London is easing overnight parking restrictions as the month of April draws to a close.

Starting Thursday night, the city will lift its overnight parking ban for the next six months.

This means Londoners will no longer need a pass for overnight parking from April 30 to Nov. 1, according to the city.

READ MORE: London city committee unanimously supports shorter time frame for overnight street parking ban

This will be the first year that Londoners enjoy a lifted overnight parking ban for six months of the year.

Previously, the city’s overnight parking restrictions were in effect from Labour Day weekend to Victoria Day weekend, inclusive.

In late March, city council approved an amendment that shortened the restriction time frame to last from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Council also approved an amendment that allows residents and visitors to park on city streets for up to 18 hours at a time, up from a previous limit of 12 hours at a time.

