MADD Canada highlights locations of impaired driving charges in Saskatchewan

Signs will start appearing at locations in four Saskatchewan communities where a driver has been charged for impaired driving.

MADD Canada says it’s part of an awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of impaired driving.

“No one ever thinks that they’ll be impacted by impaired driving, but these signs show people that this crime can happen at any time and in any place, including in their community,” said Bonny Stevenson, president of MADD Saskatchewan.

Stevenson knows the impact impaired driving has on a family.

Her 17-year-old son, Quinn, was killed on the morning of Aug. 3, 2013, when he was struck by a vehicle on College Drive in Saskatoon while driving to work.

The driver pleaded guilty to drunk driving and was sentenced to two years in prison in Quinn’s death.

This is the second year of the “Impaired Driver Caught Here” sign campaign.

“We hope the signs encourage people to call 911 when they see a suspected impaired driver,” Stevenson said.

“We also hope they serve as a strong deterrence message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the law and drive impaired.”

In 2020, 32 people were killed and 371 injured in crashes involving impaired driving, according to preliminary data released by SGI.

Anyone suspecting someone is driving impaired needs to call 911, said MADD Canada CEO Andrew Murie.

“When a member of the public calls 911 to report a suspected impaired driver, they are helping police get that driver off the road before a potential crash happens. Every call could save a life or prevent an injury,” Murie said.

“MADD Canada and our volunteers in Saskatchewan are proud to work with police and SGI to keep reinforcing the message that police want the public to call 911 if they see drivers they suspect are impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.”

Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SGI, says the sign program is an innovative way to draw attention to impaired driving.

“(It) combines ongoing awareness efforts, strong enforcement from our police services, and the assistance from the public in helping identify impaired drivers,” Morgan said.

“I thank MADD Canada for their continued work to reduce the terrible toll that impaired driving takes on the lives of Saskatchewan people and their families.”

MADD Canada will place signs at locations in Estevan, Regina, Prince Albert and Saskatoon where a driver is criminally charged with impaired driving.

The signs will be moved every two weeks based on new charges laid by police.

0:58 SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving – Jan 28, 2021