Peterborough man charged with break and enter at Lansdowne Street store: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges after a break and enter at a Lansdowne Street East store early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the store. While searching the property, officers found a man allegedly attempting to leave the area with several items.

The man was taken into custody and the items were returned to the business. Officers also located a bag containing instruments suspected to have been used to gain entry to the property.

Andrew Schmutzer, 36, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering; possession of break-in instruments; and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Schmutzer in November 2020 was arrested for allegedly stealing a large TV from a Lansdowne Street business.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 27.