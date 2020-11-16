Menu

Crime

Peterborough man accused of stealing large screen TV from business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 3:07 pm
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man is accused of stealing a television at a Lansdowne St. business. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing theft charges after an incident at a Lansdowne Street business on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a theft at the business where a man allegedly removed the security wires from a large-screen television and then took the set from the store without paying.

Peterborough man charged with ATV theft in Havelock but vehicle still missing: OPP

A loss prevention officer monitored the accused who was located by police a short distance from the business.

Andrew Schmutzer, 36, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Saturday.

