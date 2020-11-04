Peterborough man charged with ATV theft in Havelock but vehicle still missing: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces charges related to the reported theft of an all-terrain vehicle in Havelock area last month.

Peterborough County OPP say that on Oct. 8, officers investigated the reported theft of an ATV from a residence on County Road 30 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Officers arrested a suspect on Oct. 30, but say the ATV is still outstanding.

John Perdue, 37, of Peterborough, was charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle; break and enter; and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 10.

The missing ATV is a white 2017 Polaris RZR 1000 side-by-side bearing Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) 3NSVGE999JF403055 and Ontario marker 4JM21.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

