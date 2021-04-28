Peterborough woman charged after stolen credit card used following break and enter: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including break and enter following an incident on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to a residence on Aylmer Street North about a potential break and enter in progress. Police searched the home but did not find anyone.

The residents told police their purses were missing.

A witness came forward with a description of a suspect seen near the residence.

Officers later learned one of the resident’s credit cards was used at a nearby convenience store. The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was located and arrested.

Jessica Bright, 29, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence and fraudulent use of a credit card.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.