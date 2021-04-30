RCMP search for missing 25-year-old Teulon woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is asking for help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Teulon.

Sundance Backe-Peters was last seen on April 24 after a friend dropped her off in Winnipeg.

She last was spoken to around noon on Thursday and it is possible she is still in Winnipeg’s North End.

Backe-Peters is 5’3″ with brown eyes and long brown hair with bleached ends.

Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5951, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

