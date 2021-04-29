RCMP counter-terror unit charges Alberta man believed to have posted online threats, owned arsenal of weapons

Send this page to someone via email

In mid-February, a large group of RCMP members descended upon a property in Parkland County, searching an acreage west of Stony Plain.

Two months later, the RCMP’s counter-terror unit says an arsenal of weapons was found and dozens of charges have been laid against a man suspected of posing a threat to the public.

View image in full screen RCMP searching an acreage in the Heatherlea Estates subdivision west of Stony Plain in Parkland County on Feb. 14, 2021. Global News

RCMP say Parkland County man Kelvin Gregory Maure, 26, was one of several people being looked into since September 2020 as part of a larger ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton man facing 20 charges after firearms investigation

In January 2021, Maure displayed “escalating behaviour leading investigators to believe he presented a threat to critical infrastructure, police, and the public”, a news release on Thursday said.

Maure is alleged to have made several online posts with comments and photographs deemed to be a threat. RCMP said the online activity, together with other actions taken by Maure, resulted in RCMP taking him into custody. Police did not elaborate on what the other actions were.

1:33 Premier Kenney pleased to see terrorism charges laid against alleged ISIS member in Calgary Premier Kenney pleased to see terrorism charges laid against alleged ISIS member in Calgary – Jul 22, 2020

On Feb. 13, Maure was arrested and has remained in custody ever since. A Parkland County resident who lives in the Heatherlea Estates area told Global News the police presence remained for several days.

RCMP said it executed search warrants on several properties west of Edmonton, resulting in the seizure of numerous firearms and other paraphernalia, including a beige sweater with several RCMP patches sewn on, and a military-style vest.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A sweater with RCMP patches on it seized by the Alberta RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams in Parkland County in February 2021. Supplied by RCMP

The cache of guns included an AK-47, AK-74, rifles and a semi-automatic Viking 22 handgun, and several rounds of ammunition. (Scroll down for more photos)

“An ever increasing concern and challenge faced by law enforcement is the use of the internet and social media as a platform to inspire, radicalize or espouse extremist messaging or calls for violence,” said Insp. Scott Isaac, the officer in charge of the RCMP “K” Division INSET.

“As experienced in this recent investigation, the accused was interacting online with like-minded individuals in posting extreme views that ultimately escalated towards him engaging in criminal activity that posed a considerable risk to public and police safety, ultimately resulting in his arrest.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "As experienced in this recent investigation, the accused was interacting online with like-minded individuals in posting extreme views that ultimately escalated towards him engaging in criminal activity that posed a considerable risk to public and police safety, ultimately resulting in his arrest."

“As the investigation continues, we are attempting to determine whether the accused’s actions were motivated by a specific ideology or if there were broader intentions to his activities.,” Isaac said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP lay terrorism charges against 2nd Calgary man in ongoing investigation

Maure was charged with a total of 34 criminal charges:

Seven counts of possession of a prohibited firearm

Five counts of possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle

Five counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or weapon knowing he was not the holder of a license or registration certificate

Three counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm or with readily accessible ammunition

Three counts of making or possessing an explosive substance

Two counts of personation of a peace officer

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a license

Carry a concealed firearm

Importing a prohibited device

Break and enter

Mischief

Maure’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 7 in Stony Plain.

The Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams — or INSET — is a multi-agency team led by the RCMP that investigates criminal activities of terrorist groups or people who pose a threat to Canada’s national security.

The INSET in Alberta includes employees of the RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Canada Border Services Agency and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, or CSIS.