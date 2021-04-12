Menu

Crime

Edmonton man facing 20 charges after firearms investigation

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 12, 2021 5:27 pm
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

A 23-year-old Edmonton man is facing a number of charges after a month-long firearms and fraud investigation, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police began investigating a suspect after several attempted illegal firearm purchases throughout the province. According to police, the man was attempting to use another person’s Possession and Acquisition Licence in order to purchase restricted weapons from legal gun owners across Alberta.

Read more: Gun for sale on buy and sell website leads Edmonton police to charge 2 men with firearms trafficking

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of 102 Avenue and 117 Street.

Trending Stories

Inside the home, police reportedly found a loaded semi-automatic 9mm rifle, .455 revolver and 200 rounds of 9mm and .455 ammunition, as well as other weapons, phones and computers.

Tevon Paul Simpson is facing two counts each of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing unauthorized.

He’s also facing five counts of possession of a prohibited firearm while prohibited and several charges related to identity fraud.

