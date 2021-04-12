Edmonton man facing 20 charges after firearms investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Edmonton man is facing a number of charges after a month-long firearms and fraud investigation, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police began investigating a suspect after several attempted illegal firearm purchases throughout the province. According to police, the man was attempting to use another person’s Possession and Acquisition Licence in order to purchase restricted weapons from legal gun owners across Alberta.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of 102 Avenue and 117 Street.

Inside the home, police reportedly found a loaded semi-automatic 9mm rifle, .455 revolver and 200 rounds of 9mm and .455 ammunition, as well as other weapons, phones and computers.

Tevon Paul Simpson is facing two counts each of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing unauthorized.

He’s also facing five counts of possession of a prohibited firearm while prohibited and several charges related to identity fraud.