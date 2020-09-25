Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP lay terrorism charges against 2nd Calgary man in ongoing investigation

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 3:51 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary man charged with terrorism offences after complex investigation' Calgary man charged with terrorism offences after complex investigation
WATCH (July 22): A Calgary man has been charged with terrorism offences following a complex two-year national security investigation. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to an ongoing terrorism investigation.

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INET) charged 30-year-old Jamal Taan Borhot with three counts of participation in activity of a terrorist group.

RCMP said between May 9, 2013 and April 8, 2014, Borhot travelled to Syria where he committed terrorist activities that benefitted ISIS.

Borhot remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Sept. 28.

Read more: Alleged ISIS member from Calgary charged with terrorism: RCMP

Borhot is the second Calgarian to be charged in the investigation over the last two months.

In July, alleged ISIS member, 34-year-old Hussein Sobhe Borhot, was also arrested and is facing four counts of terrorism-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Hussein was first identified as a possible ISIS fighter in files smuggled out of Syria that showed a Calgary man with the same name and birth date had joined the terrorist group in 2013.

Trending Stories

The charges against Hussein allege the suspect participated in a kidnapping on behalf of ISIS.

Read more: RCMP make 2nd ‘national security’ arrest in Calgary in 2 months

The two arrests follow what police described as an “extensive and complex” national security investigation that spanned seven years.

Click to play video 'Premier Kenney pleased to see terrorism charges laid against alleged ISIS member in Calgary' Premier Kenney pleased to see terrorism charges laid against alleged ISIS member in Calgary
Premier Kenney pleased to see terrorism charges laid against alleged ISIS member in Calgary

“Terrorist investigations by their very nature are extremely lengthy, complex and require the support of both domestic and international partners,” the officer-in-charge of “K” Division INSET, Supt. Stacey Talbot, said in a news release Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is through an integrated law enforcement approach, that the RCMP and its partners are in a better position to prevent, detect, deny and respond to threats to Canada’s national security.”

Tweet This

Anyone who believes to have witnessed or are aware of any criminal extremism or suspicious activity that could pose a threat to national safety and security is encouraged to report it to 1-800-420-5805.

— With files from Stewart Bell, Global News

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPISIScalgary terrorism chargesTerrorism ChargeAlberta RCMP terrorism chargesISIS terrorism chargesJamal Taan BorhotRCMP INET terrorism chargesRCMP terrorism chargesRCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team
Flyers
More weekly flyers