RCMP lay terrorism charges against 2nd Calgary man in ongoing investigation

A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to an ongoing terrorism investigation.

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INET) charged 30-year-old Jamal Taan Borhot with three counts of participation in activity of a terrorist group.

RCMP said between May 9, 2013 and April 8, 2014, Borhot travelled to Syria where he committed terrorist activities that benefitted ISIS.

Borhot remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Sept. 28.

Borhot is the second Calgarian to be charged in the investigation over the last two months.

In July, alleged ISIS member, 34-year-old Hussein Sobhe Borhot, was also arrested and is facing four counts of terrorism-related charges.

RCMP said Hussein was first identified as a possible ISIS fighter in files smuggled out of Syria that showed a Calgary man with the same name and birth date had joined the terrorist group in 2013.

The charges against Hussein allege the suspect participated in a kidnapping on behalf of ISIS.

The two arrests follow what police described as an “extensive and complex” national security investigation that spanned seven years.

“Terrorist investigations by their very nature are extremely lengthy, complex and require the support of both domestic and international partners,” the officer-in-charge of “K” Division INSET, Supt. Stacey Talbot, said in a news release Friday.

“It is through an integrated law enforcement approach, that the RCMP and its partners are in a better position to prevent, detect, deny and respond to threats to Canada’s national security.” Tweet This

Anyone who believes to have witnessed or are aware of any criminal extremism or suspicious activity that could pose a threat to national safety and security is encouraged to report it to 1-800-420-5805.

— With files from Stewart Bell, Global News