Global Edmonton nominated for 11 RTDNA Awards

Global Edmonton has been nominated for 11 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.
The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.
Prairie region winners will be announced on May 18.
Global Edmonton was recognized with four nominations in the digital category and seven in the broadcast category.
Below are the nominations that Global Edmonton received for its content from breaking news to sports reporting in 2020.
Digital
- Breaking News (Large Market): Global Edmonton – QEII shooting
- Continuing Coverage: Global Alberta – Glacier Tour Bus Rollover
- Feature News (Large Market): Global Edmonton – Keeping the Homefires Burning
- Overall Excellence in Digital: Global Edmonton, Global Lethbridge, Global Calgary
Video
- Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market): Global Edmonton – Remember October
- Breaking News (Large Market): Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Protest March
- Continuing Coverage: Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding
- Excellent in Sports Reporting: Global Edmonton – Radio Racers
- Feature News (Large Market): Global Edmonton – Herman’s Courage
- Graphics (Large Market): Global Edmonton – COVID-19: A Path Forward
- News – Live Special Events: Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Rally
For a full list of nominees, visit the RTDNA website.
