Canada

Global Edmonton nominated for 11 RTDNA Awards

By Staff Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 6:09 pm
A file photo of the Global Edmonton logo is shown. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Global Edmonton logo is shown. Global News

Global Edmonton has been nominated for 11 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced on May 18.

Read more: Global Calgary nominated for 13 RTDNA Prairie Region Awards

Global Edmonton was recognized with four nominations in the digital category and seven in the broadcast category.

Below are the nominations that Global Edmonton received for its content from breaking news to sports reporting in 2020.

Digital

Video

For a full list of nominees, visit the RTDNA website.

