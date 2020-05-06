ASIRT investigates officer-involved shooting that led to closure of QEII south of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred south of Leduc, Alta., Wednesday morning.

ASIRT confirmed the shooting involved the Alberta RCMP but would not release further details Wednesday.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that took place this morning south of Leduc. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) May 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Sharon Craig with ASIRT said the shooting is related to an RCMP incident that closed down a portion of the QEII Highway south of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

In a media release sent out shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP said the QEII was impassable in both directions at Highway 2A as they were on scene at an “incident.”

Several marked and unmarked police vehicles, as well as an ambulance and fire truck, were on scene late Wednesday morning.

Drivers heading north are asked to exit on Highway 2A and those heading south should exit at Leduc. Semis are asked to exit at Airport Road.

RCMP did not release further details about the incident but said the highway would be impassable “for an indeterminate time.”

ASIRT said it would release more information on the investigation on Thursday.

ASIRT investigate an officer-involved shooting south of Leduc Wednesday, May 6, 2020 that led to the closure of a portion of the QEII south of Edmonton. Global News ASIRT investigate an officer-involved shooting south of Leduc Wednesday, May 6, 2020 that led to the closure of a portion of the QEII south of Edmonton. Global News ASIRT investigate an officer-involved shooting south of Leduc Wednesday, May 6, 2020 that led to the closure of a portion of the QEII south of Edmonton. Global News ASIRT investigate an officer-involved shooting south of Leduc Wednesday, May 6, 2020 that led to the closure of a portion of the QEII south of Edmonton. Paul Rampersaud, Global News

More to come…