No more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine appointments available through AHS

Albertans hoping to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine a week after the province opened up eligibility to people born in 1981 or older might find it harder to track down.

All of the Alberta Health Services (AHS) appointments have been booked up, Alberta Health said Wednesday, and pharmacies around the province have received every dose the province was allocated by the federal government.

“There are no appointments for AstraZeneca available for online booking or by calling 811 at this time, province-wide at AHS sites,” a written statement from AHS said.

"If anyone cancels a booking, we do add it back into the system.

“The vast majority of doses have now been administered or booked but there are appointments available at some participating pharmacies.”

Some walk-in vaccinations are available at clinics in Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie, and AHS said anyone booked to receive a vaccine will get one.

“At end of day yesterday (April 27) AHS had administered approximately 69,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through both booked appointments and via walk-in province-wide,” the statement concluded.

“Alberta received approximately 270,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and they have all been shipped to pharmacies and AHS,” Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan told Global News by email.

"Alberta has not received any more doses from the federal government, so there are no more available to be shipped."

Premier Jason Kenney announced the lowering of the minimum age for the AstraZeneca vaccine in Alberta to 40 on April 18, shortly after other provinces made the same move on advice from federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Alberta is lowering the minimum age to receive the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine from 55 to 40. This decision is based on growing scientific knowledge about the vaccine & is based on @CMOH_Alberta’s advice. Details will follow tomorrow morning, & bookings will open for Tuesday — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) April 19, 2021

The day before, the province reported it had about 170,000 doses of the vaccine left to administer.

On Monday, the White House told the Associated Press that the United States will begin shipping up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries in the coming months, once it receives FDA approval.

The move expands a previous pledge to send 4 million doses to Canada and Mexico.

–with files from Caley Ramsay, Global News, and the Associated Press

