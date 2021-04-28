Menu

Crime

Photo radar being scrapped in city of Leduc

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'UCP launches new review into use of photo radar technology in Alberta' UCP launches new review into use of photo radar technology in Alberta
The UCP government has launched another review to look into how photo radar is being used in Alberta. Tom Vernon reports – Nov 26, 2019

Leduc will be calling it quits on automated traffic enforcement at the end of April.

City council made the decision, in part, because Leduc’s Municipal Traffic Unit (MTU) added more personnel.

The expiration of Leduc’s contract with the automated traffic enforcement ticket processing provider at the end of April also influenced the decision, the city said.

Read more: Alberta government puts freeze on new photo radar equipment, locations

“We’ve heard the voice of this community with respect to photo radar and we’re adapting our safety efforts resulting in a greater presence of manned enforcement,” Leduc Mayor Bob Young said.

“Vulnerable areas of our city will still receive the same level of attention, such as school and playground zones, however that’ll be done through an increased presence of marked enforcement vehicles.”

Read more: Alberta photo radar overhaul coming after review finds it’s a cash cow

In the past, Leduc traffic enforcement has been done through a combination of automated and staffed enforcement by Leduc RCMP and MTU.

Now, more focus will be on Leduc RCMP, more staff with the Municipal Traffic Unit and the city’s community peace officers, the city said in an April 23 news release. 

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton explains which tickets to be retracted after photo radar complaint' City of Edmonton explains which tickets to be retracted after photo radar complaint
