Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 30 2019 8:17pm 01:50 Edmonton photo radar tickets dropped 28% in 2 years New data released by the City of Edmonton shows the number of photo or laser radar tickets issued in 2018 compared to 2016 decreased by 27.57 per cent. Fletcher Kent has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4908792/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4908792/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?