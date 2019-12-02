Traffic December 2 2019 7:50pm 01:34 Edmonton unveils easy-to-spot photo radar vehicles The city is rolling out a new look for its photo radar vehicles. As Kendra Slugoski explains, the new fleet will be hard to miss. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6246720/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6246720/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?