Alberta government puts freeze on new photo radar equipment, locations

Effective Dec. 1, municipalities and police agencies will not be allowed to install new or upgraded photo radar devices or set up new locations as the provincial government examines the current rules.

The United Conservative government is working to refine rules for photo radar site selection, operational restrictions and data collection.

“Our goal is to ensure photo radar is used for safety, not to generate backdoor tax revenue,” Transportation Minister Ric McIver said in a news release.

“Albertans are skeptical about the impact photo radar has on safety and we do not have useful data to analyze so we can make a decision. Alberta has three times as many photo radar units per capita as British Columbia but our roads are not meaningfully safer.

“A temporary freeze means municipalities and police cannot purchase or install new and costly equipment while we work with them to build better oversight and reporting on the effectiveness of photo radar.” Tweet This

Last February, the NDP government said it would be making changes to photo radar usage across the province after releasing an independent review that suggested municipalities were using it as a cash cow.

At the time, then-Transportation Minister Brian Mason said automated traffic enforcement, commonly known as photo radar, should only be used to make our roads safer, not generate revenue.

In May, the UCP said it will stay the course with changes to photo radar that were decided on by the previous government — for the time being.

An independent review of photo radar was done in September 2018 and found that data was limited and inconsistent.

The UCP also said the review found that photo radar operations in Alberta showed only a marginal contribution to traffic safety.

“Traffic tickets should help increase public safety and not be used to generate revenue,” Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said. “We are conducting this review because Albertans need to have confidence that photo radar is an effective way to keep people safe. I look forward to working with the minister of transportation to understand the value of photo radar and see if it’s worth preserving.”

