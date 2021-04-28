Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 person dead following structure fire in Oromocto, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 11:38 am
1 person dead following structure fire in Oromocto, N.B. - image
File / Global News

The Oromocto Fire Department says one person is dead after a four-unit apartment building in Lincoln, N.B., caught fire Wednesday.

In a release, the fire department said firefighters found a fire in two of the units that extended into the attic of the building.

Read more: Moncton trailer burns down after reports of explosion

One occupant was found in one of the apartments and removed from the burning structure.

Trending Stories

The occupant succumbed to their injuries, the fire department said.

Click to play video: 'N.B. family relieved 90-year-old woman escaped house fire' N.B. family relieved 90-year-old woman escaped house fire
N.B. family relieved 90-year-old woman escaped house fire – Oct 1, 2020

The fire and smoke led to significant damage to the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire is being investigated by the Oromocto Fire Department, RCMP and Office of the Fire Marshal.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickFireFatal FireOROMOCTOLincolnoromocto fire departmentOromocto Firelincoln fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers