1 person dead following structure fire in Oromocto, N.B.

The Oromocto Fire Department says one person is dead after a four-unit apartment building in Lincoln, N.B., caught fire Wednesday.

In a release, the fire department said firefighters found a fire in two of the units that extended into the attic of the building.

One occupant was found in one of the apartments and removed from the burning structure.

The occupant succumbed to their injuries, the fire department said.

The fire and smoke led to significant damage to the building.

Fire is being investigated by the Oromocto Fire Department, RCMP and Office of the Fire Marshal.