Moncton trailer burns down after reports of explosion

A trailer burned down in Moncton early Thursday after reports of a fire and an explosion.

The Moncton Fire Department says a call for the fire on Lorne Street came in at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews found a “fully involved” fire in a travel trailer, extending into a nearby garage and house.

Charlie Melanson, platoon chief of the department says the fire got into the roof trusses and siding of the house but did not get inside the home.

“We were able to knock it down quickly,” said Melanson, adding it took under an hour.

He said the residents of the home were able to leave before fire crews arrived and no one was injured.

Melanson said that on the way to Lorne Street, crews received reports that there had been an explosion, but he said he was not able to comment on that.

“The fire is still under investigation,” he said.

