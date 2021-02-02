Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Tenants evacuated in Moncton apartment building fire

By Karla Renic Global News
A fire on High Street in Moncton displaced tenants of an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.
A fire on High Street in Moncton displaced tenants of an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. Shelley Steeves / Global News

Fire crews have responded to a fire in an apartment building under renovation in Moncton.

A fire in the attic-like ceiling of a 12-unit building on High Street was reported early Tuesday afternoon.

Platoon fire chief Brian McDonald said no one was injured in the fire, but a number of tenants have been evacuated.

Read more: Plans for new mosque in Newfoundland and Labrador come to light after vandalism

According to the Canadian Red Cross, at least 11 people have been displaced by the fire.

“Owners of the building arranged temporary lodging for the tenants and Canadian Red Cross volunteers assisted 11 with emergency purchases like food,” CRC said in a Wednesday morning release.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews on High Street could be seen cutting holes in the roof of the building, McDonald says.

Trending Stories

“It’s very difficult to get to a fire like that, so we have to pull ceilings in the apartments.”

McDonald said at the scene that the extent of the damage was still unknown.

Read more: Winter storm closes anglophone schools as up to 45 cm of snow forecast

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated.

Click to play video 'Neighbours devastated by deadly house fire in Toronto’s east end' Neighbours devastated by deadly house fire in Toronto’s east end
Neighbours devastated by deadly house fire in Toronto’s east end
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireMonctonApartment FireCanadian Red CrossMoncton fireattic fireHigh Street firePlatoonPlatoon fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers