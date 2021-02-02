Tenants evacuated in Moncton apartment building fire

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews have responded to a fire in an apartment building under renovation in Moncton.

A fire in the attic-like ceiling of a 12-unit building on High Street was reported early Tuesday afternoon.

Platoon fire chief Brian McDonald said no one was injured in the fire, but a number of tenants have been evacuated.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, at least 11 people have been displaced by the fire.

“Owners of the building arranged temporary lodging for the tenants and Canadian Red Cross volunteers assisted 11 with emergency purchases like food,” CRC said in a Wednesday morning release.

No one was injured in the fire, but an unknown number of tenants have been displaced says Platoon Chief Brian McDonald. He says the Red Cross is assisting displaced tenants.@Global_NB pic.twitter.com/D34TnQPOdl — Shelley Steeves – Global News (@SSteevesG) February 2, 2021

Crews on High Street could be seen cutting holes in the roof of the building, McDonald says.

“It’s very difficult to get to a fire like that, so we have to pull ceilings in the apartments.”

McDonald said at the scene that the extent of the damage was still unknown.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated.

