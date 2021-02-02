Tenants evacuated in Moncton apartment building fire

Fire crews have responded to a fire in an apartment building under renovation in Moncton.
A fire in the attic-like ceiling of a 12-unit building on High Street was reported early Tuesday afternoon.
Platoon fire chief Brian McDonald said no one was injured in the fire, but a number of tenants have been evacuated.
According to the Canadian Red Cross, at least 11 people have been displaced by the fire.
“Owners of the building arranged temporary lodging for the tenants and Canadian Red Cross volunteers assisted 11 with emergency purchases like food,” CRC said in a Wednesday morning release.
Crews on High Street could be seen cutting holes in the roof of the building, McDonald says.
“It’s very difficult to get to a fire like that, so we have to pull ceilings in the apartments.”
McDonald said at the scene that the extent of the damage was still unknown.
The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated.
