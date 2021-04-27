Man flees on bike, ditches trailer filled with $140K in dried cannabis: Strathroy-Caradoc police

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in Strathroy-Caradoc are investigating after more than $140,000 worth of dried cannabis was found inside of a small utility trailer they say had been ditched by a fleeing suspect.

Details remain limited, but police said the incident happened around midnight in the area of Drury Lane and Saulsbury Street in Strathroy.

Police said an officer on mobile patrol witnessed a man on a bike, wearing dark pants and a dark hooded jacket covering his face, who was pulling a small utility trailer behind him.

Read more: Latest Church of God gathering leads to several Reopening Ontario Act charges

The man struck a garbage bin causing the trailer to detach, police said, adding that when the officer approached the man, he took off on the bike without the trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

Inside, police say, was 31 pounds of dried cannabis valued at $140,740, an amount in contravention of the Cannabis Control Act and suspected to be used to sell illegally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

4:56 Medical cannabis myths and misconceptions Medical cannabis myths and misconceptions – Apr 20, 2021