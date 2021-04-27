Menu

Crime

Mother of teen who died in Vancouver west side stabbing speaks out as police plead for calm

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. teen dead, 14-year-old facing weapons charge following fatal stabbing' B.C. teen dead, 14-year-old facing weapons charge following fatal stabbing
WATCH: A 15-year-old boy is dead after a stabbing in a Vancouver park over the weekend. A 14 year-old has been charged in relation to the teen's death. Grace Ke reports.

The mother of a murdered teen is speaking out about her tragic loss as police plead for calm amid a rise of what it calls “harmful online rhetoric” related to the case.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during an altercation at Almond Park on Saturday afternoon. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries the following day.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver teen charged in connection with fatal Dunbar park stabbing' Vancouver teen charged in connection with fatal Dunbar park stabbing
Vancouver teen charged in connection with fatal Dunbar park stabbing

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the tragedy. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be named and his identity cannot be released.

In an email to Global News, the victim’s mother called her son “generous with his friends and a loving brother.” She said her son had faced challenges but hoped to become a lawyer so he could help other kids like him.

Vancouver police said Tuesday that they are aware of online threats in the wake of the fatal stabbing.

Read more: Stabbing on Vancouver’s west side leaves teen in critical condition

“We are alarmed by some of the social media chatter that has misidentified some teens as being involved in this incident, and inappropriately singled out others for retribution,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“Today is the first school day following a district-wide professional development day, and we’re asking everyone to be respectful of each other and mindful about what they post online.”

— With files from Claire Fenton

