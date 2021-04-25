Teen dies in Vancouver’s west side stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A day after being stabbed in a Vancouver park, a 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries.

Vancouver Police identified the teen as Remy Mizutani-Lavoie.

He was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon after a fight in Almond Park near Alma Street and West 13th Avenue.

Police said the fight was between two groups of teens.

1:16 Lynn Valley stabbing suspect Yannick Bandaogo appears in court Lynn Valley stabbing suspect Yannick Bandaogo appears in court

He died 24 hours after medical staff at BC Children’s Hospital attempted life-saving surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe Mizutani-Lavoie was stabbed in the chest by another teen.

He lost consciousness and collapsed.

0:48 Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera

Police later arrested a 14-year-old boy nearby in connection to the incident.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be named and his identity cannot be released.

Read more: RCMP investigating after 2 youth stabbed near Burnaby high school

Vancouver Police said the suspect has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Vancouver Police Department’s Homicide Unit is now leading the case and will continue gathering evidence to support the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Police did not release information about a possible motive, or if any other charges will be laid.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.