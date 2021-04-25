Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teen dies in Vancouver’s west side stabbing

By Claire Fenton Global News
The teenage victim in Vancouver's west side park stabbing died Sunday in hospital. View image in full screen
The teenage victim in Vancouver's west side park stabbing died Sunday in hospital. Global News

A day after being stabbed in a Vancouver park, a 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries.

Vancouver Police identified the teen as Remy Mizutani-Lavoie.

He was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon after a fight in Almond Park near Alma Street and West 13th Avenue.

Police said the fight was between two groups of teens.

Click to play video: 'Lynn Valley stabbing suspect Yannick Bandaogo appears in court' Lynn Valley stabbing suspect Yannick Bandaogo appears in court
Lynn Valley stabbing suspect Yannick Bandaogo appears in court

He died 24 hours after medical staff at BC Children’s Hospital attempted life-saving surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Stabbing on Vancouver’s west side leaves teen in critical condition

Police believe Mizutani-Lavoie was stabbed in the chest by another teen.

Trending Stories

He lost consciousness and collapsed.

Click to play video: 'Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera' Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera
Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera

Police later arrested a 14-year-old boy nearby in connection to the incident.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be named and his identity cannot be released.

Read more: RCMP investigating after 2 youth stabbed near Burnaby high school

Vancouver Police said the suspect has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Vancouver Police Department’s Homicide Unit is now leading the case and will continue gathering evidence to support the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Police did not release information about a possible motive, or if any other charges will be laid.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverHomicide InvestigationTeenVancouver crimefatal stabbingStabbed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers