Dr. Deena Hinshaw providing Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a provincial COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province was easing restrictions on long-term and other continuing care congregate living settings as of May 10.

According to the province, active cases in long-term care declined from the peak of 831 on Dec. 27 to 44 as of April 24, and hospitalizations have decreased by 93 per cent, while fatalities due to COVID-19 have declined by 94 per cent.

“Nearly all continuing care residents and the majority of staff are now vaccinated with a double dose administered more than two weeks ago,” Kenney said, “which dramatically reduces their chance of infection and serious illness from COVID-19. So today, it’s safe for us to take a step forward.”

Starting on May 10, the number of designated family and support people who can visit continuing care residents will increase from two to four and small indoor visits will be allowed at the facilities. Larger outdoor visits will be permitted if the facility and residents determine it is safe to do so.

The province said the changes are not mandatory and will vary by site based on the design of the building, wishes of residents and other factors.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

On Monday, Alberta Health identified 1,495 new cases of COVID-19. The provincial total reached 20,610 active cases.

There were 1,542 new cases associated with variants of concern confirmed.

Active variant cases make up 64 per cent of total active cases as of Monday.

Hinshaw’s update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

— With files from Global News online journalist Heide Pearson

