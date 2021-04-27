COVID-19 vaccine certificates ‘to be expected’ as part of pandemic, Trudeau says

Send this page to someone via email

While there is no definitive answer on whether Canada will mandate COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says they are “naturally to be expected” as part of the pandemic.

“As was the case pre-pandemic, certificates of vaccination are a part of international travel to certain regions and are naturally to be expected when it comes to this pandemic and the coronavirus,” Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“How we actually roll that out in alignment with partners and allies around the world is something that we’re working on right now to co-ordinate.”

Canada closed its U.S. land and sea borders to tourists over one year ago in an effort to curb cases of the virus.

But in recent weeks, provinces have called for tightened restrictions and measures when it comes to international travel to quell the spread of more deadly and transmissible variants spreading across the country.

Trudeau offered some push back to those requests during an interview with Global News on April 21, saying that community spread — rather than international travel — continues to be the country’s main concern.

“We are looking at a range of potential measures either targeting certain areas of types of travellers. We are going to be working with experts and authorities across the country to ensure what we are doing is grounded in science and will keep people safe,” he said.

In the U.S. and European Union, restrictions are gradually loosening as the countries’ vaccination campaigns picks up speed.

EU officials said Monday they may start letting Americans back into the country as early as this summer, depending on the course of the outbreak during that time.

While concept of vaccine or ‘immunity’ passports are quickly gaining popularity in the EU, it was not immediately clear whether all U.S. tourists would need proof of vaccination for entry, or whether a negative test or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19 would be acceptable instead.

On Sunday, bloc commission president Ursula von der Leyen said one thing is clear: “All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA.”

However, Trudeau noted “we’re not yet at this point.”

“Right now we’re focused on getting through this pandemic and being prepared to come roaring back once we’re through it,” he said. Speaking in French, Trudeau added that “we still have a lot to do to get through this third wave.”

— With files from the Associated Press