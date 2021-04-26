Menu

Canada

Man arrested after swinging hatchet inside London, Ont., business: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 26, 2021 5:59 pm
Police lights
File / Global News

London, Ont., police say a man is facing charges after a hatchet was reportedly swung inside a local business.

Police say they were called to a business located at 1925 Dundas St. Friday evening.

Officials learned a man had walked in, put a few items into a shopping basket and walked out without paying.

When an employee approached the man, the two reportedly got into a physical altercation.

Read more: 1 in custody following report of man with hatchet in apartment hallway: London police

Police say the suspect reportedly took out a hatchet, swung it, and damaged property inside the store before fleeing on foot.

Police were called and a suspect was later arrested.

They say no injuries were reported and a hatchet was seized.

The damage inside the store is estimated at around $1,000.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont., man charged following hatchet attack: police

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with robbery and mischief under $5,000.

The accused is set to appear in court on May 27.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘Something out of a horror movie’: group chased with a hatchet in downtown Saskatoon' ‘Something out of a horror movie’: group chased with a hatchet in downtown Saskatoon
‘Something out of a horror movie’: group chased with a hatchet in downtown Saskatoon – Mar 2, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonLondon PoliceSuspectHatchetlondon police robberyLondon police hatchetLondon police hatchet business

