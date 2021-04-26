Man arrested after swinging hatchet inside London, Ont., business: police

London, Ont., police say a man is facing charges after a hatchet was reportedly swung inside a local business.
Police say they were called to a business located at 1925 Dundas St. Friday evening.
Officials learned a man had walked in, put a few items into a shopping basket and walked out without paying.
When an employee approached the man, the two reportedly got into a physical altercation.
Police say the suspect reportedly took out a hatchet, swung it, and damaged property inside the store before fleeing on foot.
Police were called and a suspect was later arrested.
They say no injuries were reported and a hatchet was seized.
The damage inside the store is estimated at around $1,000.
A 33-year-old London man has been charged with robbery and mischief under $5,000.
The accused is set to appear in court on May 27.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
