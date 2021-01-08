1 in custody following report of man with hatchet in apartment hallway: London police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody and an investigation is ongoing, London police say, after a man was seen carrying what appeared to be a hatchet through the hallways of an apartment building south of the downtown area Friday.

Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Simcoe Street around 10 a.m., and say a man was arrested without incident around 10:45 with the help of members of the London police canine and emergency response units.

No one was physically injured, police said.

Few other details have been released, including any possible charges. Police said more information would be made public as it became available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

