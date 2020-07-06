Menu

Canada

St. Thomas, Ont., man charged following hatchet attack: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 6:30 pm
The 44-year-old man has been released with a future court date.
The 44-year-old man has been released with a future court date. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

St. Thomas police say a man is facing charges after a man was reportedly attacked with a hatchet.

Police say on Saturday afternoon, a group of males were fishing at the west end of Barwick Street in a grassy area by the creek.

A 44-year-old man approached them and told them to leave the area, officials say.

An argument began and escalated when the suspect pulled a hatched, and police say the 26-year-old victim was reportedly struck several times.

Trending Stories

Police found the suspect nearby and took him into custody without incident.

The victim sustained injuries to his hands and neck, officials say.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

He was later released with a future court date.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

