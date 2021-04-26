2 charged after knife brandished at George Street restaurant in Peterborough: police

Two men are facing weapons charges after an incident at a Peterborough restaurant on Saturday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to a restaurant on George Street for a reported disturbance.
It’s alleged three men entered the business and one of them verbally threatened staff and brandished a knife before leaving. The suspects were later located at another nearby restaurant. Police arrested two of three men.
Romario Thompson, 20, of North York, Ont., was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm.
Micah Telford, 21, of Ennismore, in Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine, opioid other than heroin).
Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 20.
