Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after knife brandished at George Street restaurant in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 3:18 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
-. Global News Peterborough file

Two men are facing weapons charges after an incident at a Peterborough restaurant on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to a restaurant on George Street for a reported disturbance.

It’s alleged three men entered the business and one of them verbally threatened staff and brandished a knife before leaving. The suspects were later located at another nearby restaurant. Police arrested two of three men.

Read more: Port Hope man arrested following attempted stabbing at home: police

Romario Thompson, 20, of North York, Ont., was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm.

Trending Stories

Micah Telford, 21, of Ennismore, in Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine, opioid other than heroin).

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 20.

Click to play video: 'Bernier and Hillier ticketed by police at anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough' Bernier and Hillier ticketed by police at anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceWeaponsKnifedowntown PeterboroughGeorge Streetpeterborough restaurantpossesion of weapon

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers