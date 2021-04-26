2 charged after knife brandished at George Street restaurant in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men are facing weapons charges after an incident at a Peterborough restaurant on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to a restaurant on George Street for a reported disturbance.

It’s alleged three men entered the business and one of them verbally threatened staff and brandished a knife before leaving. The suspects were later located at another nearby restaurant. Police arrested two of three men.

Romario Thompson, 20, of North York, Ont., was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm.

Micah Telford, 21, of Ennismore, in Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine, opioid other than heroin).

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 20.