Port Hope man arrested following attempted stabbing at home: police

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces charges following an altercation involving a knife at a home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers responded to a report of an attempted stabbing at a residence on Ontario Street.

It’s alleged the accused attempted to stab a male party who had attended the home to pick up his sister. The suspect fled and the victim gave chase and was able to disarm the suspect before police arrived.

Chandler Jessup, 23, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released on an undertaking with a court date in Cobourg, police said Monday morning.

