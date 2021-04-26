Menu

Crime

Port Hope man arrested following attempted stabbing at home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 9:17 am
A Port Hope man was arrested following a reported attempted stabbing at a home on the weekend.

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces charges following an altercation involving a knife at a home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers responded to a report of an attempted stabbing at a residence on Ontario Street.

Read more: 1 arrested after online dispute leads to stabbing incident in Peterborough: police

It’s alleged the accused attempted to stab a male party who had attended the home to pick up his sister. The suspect fled and the victim gave chase and was able to disarm the suspect before police arrived.

Chandler Jessup, 23, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released on an undertaking with a court date in Cobourg, police said Monday morning.

