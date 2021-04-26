Menu

Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 26

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'A Toronto man’s call to return home amid India’s devastating COVID-19 surge' A Toronto man’s call to return home amid India’s devastating COVID-19 surge
WATCH ABOVE: India’s health-care system is on the verge of collapse after a punishing COVID-19 surge has caused hundreds of thousands of new cases and thousands of deaths for several days. Despite the threat, a Toronto man is travelling home next week to be with his family there. Matthew Bingley has his story.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

13-year-old girl in Brampton dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 13-year-old Brampton girl has died after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming one of the youngest victims of the virus in Ontario.

A GoFundMe created by a friend of the family, Adrian Goddard, said Emily Victoria Viegas died on April 22.

Goddard told Global News he was a friend of Viegas’ father, Carlos Viegas through ball hockey and that he had met Emily a few times over the years.

He said Emily’s mother is also in the ICU with COVID-19.

Ontario reports 3,510 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,510 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 448,861.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s 3,947 new infections and is the second day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,935 as 24 more deaths were recorded.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,510 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

Of those:

  • 1,015 were in Toronto
  • 909 were in Peel Region
  • 391 were in York Region
  • 244 were in Durham Region
