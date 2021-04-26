Menu

Canada
April 26 2021 3:10pm
02:41

Ontario requests feds for possible military, Red Cross assistance amid increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed on Monday that the province had made a request to the federal government for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces or the Red Cross due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, adding they were waiting to hear back for a response. Asked why the request wasn’t made earlier, Elliott said it was an additional way to get more assistance.

